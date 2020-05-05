Vreed-en-Hoop man dies in North Carolina accident

A 29-year-old Guyanese living in North Carolina (NC) died on Sunday evening following a horrific motorcycle crash, the police in Davidson County, NC confirmed.

Dead is Phillip Emanuel Seecharan of Lexington, NC and formerly of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop and Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

According to a Fox 8 news report, the accident occurred at 8.50hrs Sunday on West Center Street Extension, NC.

Troopers, according to the report said that Seecharan was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle south on West Center Street extension when it went off the road and overturned.

“The motorcycle hit a mailbox, then a culvert,” the report said.

Seecharan died at the scene.

At the time of the accident, he was wearing a helmet.

Speeding did not appeared to be a factor, the report added.