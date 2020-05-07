GRFU to abide by World Rugby guidelines

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) says it will be fully compliant with regards to the ‘COVID-19 Return To Play Guidelines’ set out by the governing body, World Rugby.

According to the 29 Page pdf document on www.worldrugby.org, the guidelines which aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be used to facilitate the safe return of rugby activities, the union stated.

Following consultation with union chief medical officers, competition owners and players, the guidelines are intended to assist unions and clubs in creating a framework and policy for return to rugby activity within their respective jurisdictions.