Heads of Western missions meet foreign minister on elections

Western diplomats representing the US, UK, Canada and the European Union yesterday met with de facto Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Karen Cummings on the elections recount amid repeated warnings to George-town that the process has to be transparent and lead swiftly to the declaration of results.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Cummings met with Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee; High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Greg Quinn; Ambassador of the United States, Sarah-Ann Lynch and Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU), Fernando Ponz Cantó, to discuss developments related to the recount of ballots following the March 2, 2020 general elections.

“Dr. Cummings conveyed that the Government of Guyana valued their participation, which, as international observers, could provide an effective means to verify the genuineness and transparency of the electoral process”, the statement said.