Gecom must do better for journalists

Dear Editor.

From reports gleaned the treatment meted out to reporters covering the national recount is not only shabby and disrespectful but tells the esteem to which this group is held.

Gecom has to and must do better. In this twenty-first century it is unbelievable that professionals would be treated so disdainfully and belittled in such a manner, as though the work this group does is of no consequence.

A nation is depending on the media and reporters for timely and accurate reports on the national recount but this group of persons cannot be afforded basic courtesies but unruly persons with certain agendas are allowed front seat considerations.

Better is expected. Better must come.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed