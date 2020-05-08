I congratulate the Canadian High Commissioner

Dear Editor,

Over the past few days, I have witnessed on social media the most vile, wicked, racist and ill- informed comments about the High Commissioner for Canada to Guyana. This gracious lady was “picked” upon by apologists of those holding on to power, illegally, despite all evidence that the elections, held over nine weeks ago were won by the PPP/C, and cannot be so declared, by the incompetents we have at GECOM.

I strongly suspect a number of reasons for “choosing” to go after this particular diplomat, but would refrain from publicly sharing these, at least for the time, except to say that the remarks spoke volumes for themselves and about those making them.

The High Commissioner was accused of acts that have no basis in truth.

However, what prompted me to write was the clearly antagonistic “interview” I saw which featured the extremely competent lady going through an “inquisition” by someone who obviously couldn’t hide his hidden agenda.

Despite all his efforts, he failed miserably to get the High Commissioner to agree to his distortions. The lady, in Guyanese parlance “put him to his place”.

Not even the silly smirk on his face from time to time could hide his embarrassment with the answers he got.

I am not writing this to defend the Canadian High Commissioner, as she clearly and obviously proved her competence in defending herself, but to congratulate her for the courageous position she (and some other Heads of Missions, and local and international observers) has taken in the interest of preserving democracy so that the will of the Guyanese electorate can be respected.

I would hope that in future all members of diplomatic missions in Guyana continue to enjoy the Guyanese hospitality for which we are known worldwide.

Yours faithfully,

Harry N Nawbatt