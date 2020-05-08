Basketball official selected for two-year online FIBA course

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) official Sileena Arjune has been official selected to be a part of the inaugural Adelante Program which falls under the auspices of International Federation of Association Basketball (FIBA) Americas.

This was revealed by Arjune during a brief interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. Arjune said, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have been selected into this programme and I intend to utilize all opportunities presented to implement my project whilst garnering much needed guidance and skills to complete the programme successfully to implore the upcoming female leaders in Guyana to follow same to ensure the proliferation of Male and female participation in Basketball at all levels.”