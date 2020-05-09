GOA assists umbrella associations with masks, hampers

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is doing whatever in it can to assist its umbrella bodies and athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its President, K Juman-Yassin, he received 5000 face masks compliments of DENMOR. The masks are currently being shared to athletes, clubs and associations as a means of stemming the spread of the virus.

The masks can be uplifted at his Lamaha Gardens residence. Juman-Yassin also mentioned yesterday that 200 hampers have been disbursed to associations to assist athletes in need.