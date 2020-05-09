Sports

GOA assists umbrella associations with masks, hampers

Members of the GOA disbursed 200 hampers yesterday from the Liliendaal headquarters to associations to assist athletes in need.
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is doing whatever in it can to assist its umbrella bodies and athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its President, K Juman-Yassin, he received 5000 face masks compliments of DENMOR. The masks are currently being shared to athletes, clubs and associations as a means of stemming the spread of the virus.

The masks can be uplifted at his Lamaha Gardens residence. Juman-Yassin also mentioned yesterday that 200 hampers have been disbursed to associations to assist athletes in need.