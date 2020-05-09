Cummings beaten, Pross, Bremner to clash in final

Emuwnah Pross and Tevin Bremner will face-off in the final of the inaugural I-Bet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ e-Sports Championship, following semifinal, wins on Thursday evening.

Pross and his Real Madrid outfit, upset highly touted Pernell Cummings and Manchester United 12-3 on aggregate in their two-legged affair. Pross won the first leg 6-2, before securing the second fixture in similarly dominant fashion compliments of a 6-1 score line.

On the other hand, Bremner (Liverpool) edged Jonathan Hutson (Manchester City) 8-7 on aggregate in a pulsating two-match series. The first leg ended 3-3 before Bremner prevailed 5-4 in the second matchup. The two winners will now face off in a virtual replay of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. The losers will battle in the third-place playoff.