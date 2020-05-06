Cummings sends stern warning to field

Pernell Cummings, Emuwnah Pross and Jonathan Hutson scored commanding wins in the first leg of their quarterfinal, two-round series when the inaugural iBet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ e-Sports Championship continued Monday night.

Cummings, sent a stern warning to the remaining field, displaying his championship credentials and earning the tag of tournament favorite with a crushing victory over Marvin Johnson.

Cummings all but sealed his place in the semifinal round when his Manchester United outfit romped to a perfect 5-0 victory over Marvin Johnson‘s Liverpool unit in an all-England affair. Similarly, Pross (Real Madrid CF) claimed a commanding lead heading into the second round with a 5-2 victory over Lorenzo Forde (Paris Saint Germain).