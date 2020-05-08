Cummings, Hutson storm into semis

Tournament favourite Pernell Cummings and Jonathan Hutson stormed their way into the semifinal round, following second-leg wins on Wednesday night in the inaugural I-Bet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ E-sports Championship.

Cummings once again made light work of the opposition, as Manchester United dismissed Liverpool and Marvin Johnson 3-1 in an English derby to end with an 8-1 on aggregate. Similarly, Hutson (Manchester City) blanked Akeem Allicock (FC Barcelona) 3-0 to end their two-match tie with an impressive 7-1 aggregate.

In the other two quarterfinals, Emuwnah Pross (Real Madrid CF) battled to a 4-4 draw with Lorenzo Forde (Paris Saint Germain). Pross would advance to the final four section 9-6 on aggregate.