Over 40 arrested in Region Four for violating COVID-19 curfew

The Guyana Police Force has arrested over 40 persons in Region Four for breaching the national 6pm to 6am curfew implemented by the Public Health Ministry in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Over 40 were arrested and charged, they are currently being placed before the court. So far five persons have been placed before the court where they were made to pay fines and other punishment that the court has awarded,” Regional Deputy Commander Senior Super-intendent Phillip Azore was quoted as saying yesterday in a Department of Public Information (DPI) report.

The report stated that the slow rate of penalisation is due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the courts.