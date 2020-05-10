US manufacturer to build state-of-the-art factory in city to support oil and gas industry

A leading United States-based manufacturer of offshore drilling and production equipment has planned to construct a state-of-the-art tubular fabrication, maintenance and storage facility in Georgetown, although the start of the project has been delayed by current COVID-19 restrictions.
The firm, Dril-Quip Inc., is partnering with TRINPET Guyana, with which it has entered into a License and Services Agreement that includes the construction of the facility,
“Because of COVID, everything is on hold at the moment … but it will go ahead after,” Nerissa Moore, a representative of Dril-Quip Inc. told Sunday Stabroek.