Lethem COVID-19 case escapes, held in Brazil

This story is developing and will be updated.

Region Nine’s first coronavirus (COVID-19) victim this morning escaped from the Lethem Hospital where he had been quarantined and was later apprehended at his Bon Fim, Brazil home just across the border, Region Nine Police Commander Keithon King confirmed.

King told Stabroek News that the man, who is a dual citizen, escaped from the quarantine facility at the Lethem Hospital around 3 this morning during a heavy downpour.

It remains unclear how the man managed to escape from the hospital and how he even made his way over to Brazil since the borders are closed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, King said that the man was arrested at his home where he is presently being tended to by medical personnel.

The escape highlights the need for adequate security protocols at quarantine facilities. Given the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 a number of persons could have been exposed to the virus by him.

His getaway also underlines the danger to Guyana from the use of illegal crossing points from Brazil. The neighbouring state has seen an upsurge in cases and deaths. This has been attributed to questionable decisions taken by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the man was initially treated for malaria before he was tested for COVID-19.

Prior to being tested, he reportedly showed up at the Lethem hospital complaining of feeling unwell. He was subsequently questioned.

During the process, hospital staff learnt that the man recently crossed the border illegally. This prompted a decision to have him tested. The result returned positive.