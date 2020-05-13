GECOM completes 48 more ballot boxes

Yesterday, the National Recount completed its seventh day by processing 48 ballot boxes taking the one-week total to 311 or 13% of the 2,339 boxes generated on polling day.

Spokesperson for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward told reporters last evening that of that number, 12 were from Region One, Nine from Region Two, 12 from Region Three and 15 from Region Four.

The Commission is close to completing the recount At the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for Region One which has a total of 99 boxes. At the end of yesterday the completed recount of that region stood at 78 boxes. Region Four however is far from completed as only 81 of 879 boxes have been recounted. The Commission is exploring different means by which the pace of the process can be increased.