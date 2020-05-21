GECOM seeking permit for two more work stations -as urgency builds to conclude recount

A total of 71 ballot boxes were recounted yesterday at the conclusion of day 15 of the national recount and as GECOM seeks to further accelerate the process, Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh intends to ask the national COVID-19 task force for two more work stations.

Yesterday’s figure brings the total number of boxes recounted thus far to 789 out of 2339.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GECOM, Yolanda Ward last evening said that of the 71 boxes completed, 18 were from Region 3, 14 from Region 4, 13 from Region 5, 20 from Region 6 and 6 from Region 7.