Mocha farmer to do community service for breaching curfew

A father of four was yesterday ordered by Magistrate Sunil Scarce to do community service for breaching the national COVID-19 curfew.

Bruce Forde, 40, of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, appeared at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court when Magistrate Scarce read the breach of curfew charge to him. The charge states that on May 15 at First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, he breached the 6 am to 6 pm curfew which was imposed by the Government on all persons except those labelled as essential workers.

Forde, who is a farmer, confessed to breaching the curfew but explained that he was packing up the stall where he sells his produce when the police approached him and warned him about the offence. He also pleaded with the Magistrate to not have him fined since he is a single parent with four minors to provide for.