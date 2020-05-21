Lythcott training in preparation for football resumption

Inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the local football landscape, Guyana Police Force (GPF) defender Trevon Lythcott, disclosed that he has continued to train compliments of an organized training schedule in expectation of the discipline’s recommencement.

This was disclosed during a brief interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport. According to Lythcott, 30, “Basically I, alongside Vurlon Mills and Akel Clarke, designed a workout programme. We do our personal training in the afternoon, sometimes in the morning but we regulate it. Due to this situation, we have to alternate with some heavy training in the morning and some light in the afternoon and vice-versa. We will basically work from Mondays to Fridays, Saturdays we would mostly play football tennis so just to relax back the muscles and recuperate. Sunday is a complete rest day.”