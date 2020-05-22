Carter Center ‘deeply disappointed’ at not being able to return -says gov’t chose not to demonstrate ‘genuine commitment to transparency’

After weeks of waiting for positive word, the US-based Carter Center yesterday expressed disappointment at not being able to return and observe the recount of votes from Guyana’s March 2nd general elections and rapped the APNU+AFC government over the shutout.

In a statement, the Center said it “is disappointed that the government of Guyana chose not to demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparency by ensuring that all duly accredited organizations, including The Carter Center, be allowed to conduct their work.”

Coming on the heels of weeks of diplomatic lobbying by the US government with Georgetown and calls by Canada and others, the Center’s acceptance that it is not returning leaves the recount process in midstream without a sufficient number of international observers. The Center said it had been seeking approval for the return of two accredited observers.