Where is funding of COVID-19 relief programme coming from?

Although government has announced that it will provide COVID-19 assistance for vulnerable persons and a data collection system is being established, neither the Ministry of Finance nor the executing agency, the Ministry of Social Protection are saying how the programme will be funded.

Given the government’s current caretaker status as the country awaits the recount of votes from the March 2 polls, and with no budget yet for the 2020 fiscal year, it is unclear what process it will use to access funds from the Consolidated Fund.

Through an announcement by government’s COVID-19 Task Force, persons affected by the disease have been asked to submit applications to get support.