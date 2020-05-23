Church donates $20M in food supplies to CDC for COVID-19 relief

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Guyana, yesterday donated $20 million in food supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in effort to provide support and relief to the people of Guyana during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Church, which has been in Guyana for approximately 30 years, made the decision to join forces with the authorities to help meet the needs of those experiencing difficult times due to the pandemic.

At a press conference held at the CDC’s headquarters, Director-General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig accepted the donation on behalf of the Com-mission. He reminded the press that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is no stranger to giving.