Only 41% of ballot boxes recounted

With only 41% of ballot boxes completed after day 17 of a 25-day recount process, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is to meet today on accelerating the work and how to address claims of irregularities that are being raised by APNU+AFC agents.

GECOM yesterday recounted 87 ballot boxes, a total of 964 of the 2,339 boxes used on Election Day with a little more than a week left in the original 25-day deadline.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward disclosed that of the 87, a total of 19 boxes were counted from District Three, 19 from District Four, 14 from District Five, 24 from District Six and 11 from District Seven. She added that 928 Statements of Recount from the General Elections and 927 from the Regional Elections have been tabulated.