The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many sporting activities across the globe but the 2020 cycling season is not lost locally, in fact, plans are in the pipeline to get the wheels of the discipline turning once again. A meeting is scheduled to be held shortly by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) with clubs and riders to pave the way forward for the remainder of the 2020 season.

This is according to Racing Secretary, Malcolm Sonoram.

“Things that were planned for this year have been appropriated for next year but 2020 is not a lost season,” said Sonoram yesterday.