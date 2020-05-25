Fiery Ambris fifty puts Breakers on top of standings

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris smashed an unbeaten half-century to power Salt Pond Brokers to a 25-run win over La Soufriere Hikers in the ninth match of the T10 Vincy Premier League here yesterday.

In a battle of the two previously unbeaten teams, Ambris, with scores of five and 29 in his two previous outings in the inaugural tournament, struck a high tempo 75 not out off 40 deliveries as Breakers piled up 132 without loss off their 10 overs.

Sent in at the Arnos Vale Complex, Breakers were propelled by the free-scoring right-handed Ambris who lashed eight fours and four sixes while Kadir Nedd blasted exactly 50 off 22 balls with five fours and three sixes.

In reply, Windward Islands batsman Desron Maloney fell to a first-ball ‘duck’ but his senior team counterpart Dillon Douglas top-scored with 45, as Hikers ended on 107 for five off their allotted overs.

Struggling at 11 for two in the second over, Hikers were rescued by a 69-run, third wicket stand between Douglas and Dean Browne (20).

Douglas, who made 40 in Saturday’s second round, extended his form with three fours and sixes in his 28-ball knock.

In the day’s second encounter, West Indies Emerging Players batsman Gidron Pope’s half-century proved insufficient as Fort Charlotte Strikers defeated Grenadines Divers by 22 runs.

The 23-year-old left-hander made 59 from 30 balls with eight sixes but was the only one to pass 15 as Divers, chasing 115 for victory, were restricted to 92 for six.

Earlier, opener Asif Hooper top-scored with 59 off 36 balls with half-dozen fours and three sixes to propel Strikers to 114 for three off their allotted overs.

In the opening game, West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams grabbed two wickets to help Botanical Gardens Rangers beat Dark View Explorers by 16 runs.

Unbeaten Breakers top the standings in the six-team tournament with three wins from as many matches.