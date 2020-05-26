Ambris fireworks keeps Breakers unbeaten

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – West Indies star Sunil Ambris continued to dominate the inaugural T10 Vincy Premier League, producing once again with both bat and ball to keep his Salt Pond Breakers undefeated here yesterday.

Playing in the fourth round of the tournament at the Arnos Vale Complex, Breakers easily beat Botanical Gardens Rangers by 49 runs to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the six-team standings.

Opting to bat first, Breakers tallied 104 for two off their allotted 10 overs with the right-handed Ambris stroking an unbeaten 41 from 26 balls.

He put on 39 for the first wicket with Kadir Nedd (24) and after Breakers lost two wickets for one run in the space of three balls, added a further 64 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Urnel Thomas (24 not out).

West Indies white-ball seamer Kesrick Williams proved ineffective, opening the bowling but leaking 24 runs from his two overs while going wicket-less.

In reply, Rangers were held to 55 for seven, with Ambris starring with the ball in a spell of two for four from two overs of off-spin.

Left-arm spinner Javid Harry, who opened the bowling, claimed three for six.

Ambris, who has played six Tests and 13 One-Day Internationals, is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 150 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 163.

He has also taken six wickets at five runs apiece and an economy rate of just under four runs.

In the other matches played yesterday, La Soufriere Hikers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by 11 runs while Dark View Explorers beat Grenadine Divers by seven runs.

The franchise tournament is the first one of its kind to be played utilising strict social distancing measures and other medical protocols, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.