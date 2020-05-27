Ambris extend form with England tour on horizon

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Sunil Ambris continued to warm-up nicely for the proposed England tour with another handsome knock as his Salt Pond Breakers won their fifth match on the trot in the Vincy Premier League here yesterday.

Already with a decent run of scores under his belt in the novel T10 tournament, the 27-year-old carved out an unbeaten 39 off 22 balls to help Breakers overhaul their target of 74 and beat Dark View Explorers by eight wickets.

Playing at the Arnos Vale Complex, Explorers were held to 73 for three from their 10 overs, with opener Shamon Cooper top-scoring with 32 off 26 deliveries.

In reply, Breakers were in trouble at 18 for two in the fourth over but Ambris, who opened the innings, belted three fours and a six in an unbroken 59-run third wicket stand with Urnel Thomas who slammed a 16-ball 26 not out.

Ambris now has 189 runs at an average of 94 to top the aggregates of the inaugural tournament.

He was recently named in a provisional 30-man squad to prepare for the pending three-Test series against England, tentatively scheduled for July.

While the series is yet to be confirmed, Cricket West Indies and the England and Wales Cricket Board are expected to conclude negotiations later this week.

Ambris has endured a rocky start to his Test career and played the last of his six Tests nearly two years ago.

He has excelled in the one-day format, however, where he averages nearly 45 from 13 matches.

In the other matches played yesterday at the same venue, Alex Samuel struck 55 in a losing effort as Grenadine Divers went down to La Soufriere Hikers by 10 runs while West Indies white-ball seamer Kesrick Williams grabbed two wickets to help fire Botanical Gardens Rangers to a six-run win over Fort Charlotte Strikers.