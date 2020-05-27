GASA, FINA collaborating to ensure local dippers are kept active

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) is collaborating with the sport’s world governing body FINA to ensure local swimmers are given virtual coaching resources during the current lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of GASA, Brian Goodridge disclosed to Stabroek Sports that local swimmers have been involved in an interactive E-learning platform operated by FINA.

“Myself and other executive members have had a number of meetings with FINA and they have provided workout sessions which we shared with our clubs for them to have our athletes log on,” said Goodridge who assumed the position in September 2019.