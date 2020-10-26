GASA president pleads for reopening of Aquatic Centre -so Olympic hopefuls, elite athletes could train

President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), Brian Goodridge is calling on the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., to seek the best possible way to have the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) reopened.

In an open letter to the subject minister, Goodridge appealed for the swimming pools to be opened in a phased process.

“This request is to allow Guyana’s 2021 Olympic hopefuls and other elite athletes to recommence training, complying with the National Task Force Covid-19 guidelines, issued by the Government of Guyana,” the letter stated.