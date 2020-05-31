Guyana News

APNU+AFC claim of uncounted disciplined services’ votes doesn’t stand up to scrutiny

‘An outright lie’

Members of the Guyana Police Force line up to cast their ballots on February 21. A total of 8,369 of the 10,226 ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service who were eligible to vote cast a ballot on that day.
Despite evidence to the contrary, the incumbent APNU+AFC is maintaining its claim that votes cast by members of the Disciplined Services were rejected after polling day staff failed to correctly stamp their ballots.

In a televised statement, APNU+AFC Campaign Chairman Joseph Harmon yesterday ominously declared “the outrage of ranks of the disciplined services is palpable” as he said the matter of the counting of their ballots remain unsettled.

Harmon’s claim followed the publication of a letter from the President of the Guyana Veterans Legion Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) George Gomes.