APNU+AFC claim of uncounted disciplined services’ votes doesn’t stand up to scrutiny

Despite evidence to the contrary, the incumbent APNU+AFC is maintaining its claim that votes cast by members of the Disciplined Services were rejected after polling day staff failed to correctly stamp their ballots.

In a televised statement, APNU+AFC Campaign Chairman Joseph Harmon yesterday ominously declared “the outrage of ranks of the disciplined services is palpable” as he said the matter of the counting of their ballots remain unsettled.

Harmon’s claim followed the publication of a letter from the President of the Guyana Veterans Legion Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) George Gomes.