Exxon flaring reduced but still an issue

Flaring offshore at ExxonMobil’s Liza-1 well has been reduced significantly from some 80 million cubic feet (cf) of natural gas per day to nearly 2 million cf but glitches in the reinjection process have continued and it rose to about 14 million cf per day as COVID-19 restrictions delayed staff from rectifying the issue, Head of the Environmental Protection Agency Dr Vincent Adams says.

“They went from about 80M [cf] per day down to almost about 2M cf per day but then they started running into problems again and they went back up a bit and are now about 14M to 15M cubic feet per day,” Adams told the Sunday Stabroek when contacted on Friday for an update.

“They are bringing in additional experts from the company that built the compressor because there are still some technical issues with the equipment. But as you know, the current COVID-19 restrictions require the 14-day mandatory quarantine before going out to the rig, so you have that,” he added.