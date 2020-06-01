Tourism sector gets business support guides from GTA

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) yesterday said it has developed three business support documents for the country’s tourism sector which aim to minimise negative impacts on the environment, people and economy.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the Sustainability Policy and Documentation Best Practices should be used by managers and operators.

It said that it will aid in the improvement of the sustainability standards within companies as well as implementing GTA’s new regulations and guidelines. It has also been fashioned to minimise risks and negative impacts by using documented systems to implement and monitor environmental and social performance both within organisations and the broader community.

It said that it Community Ecolodge Operations Manual is intended to be used by government officers, planners, industry players and community leaders as a guide to ensure that (Community Based Tourism) CBT is developed in a sustainable manner.

“It aims to ensure that the level of service promised to guests is properly and consistently delivered, that customer ratings are monitored and that the staff is equipped with the relevant skills and resources to deliver excellent customer service which will contribute to a complete experience. The recommendations outlined are practical and based on best practices derived from the case studies”, the GTA said.

Finally, the Tourism Business Toolkit has been created to aid micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector in establishing and operationalising their tourism business. It said that hoteliers, lodges and resort managers, tour guides and outfitters as well as tour operators and destination marketing companies can all benefit. The toolkit, which is to be disseminated via Eblast to registered members of the tourism sector and the GTA’s partners, is organised into three sections:

● Before you receive your guests (Pre-trip),

● During your guest’s trip (During trip)

● After the guest departs (Post-trip)

An array of diverse tools including general operational procedures, risk management and emergency procedures, booking and cancellation forms among others are available within the guide.

These documents are deemed living and will be updated as necessary.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals and international travellers will pay more attention to health and hygiene, sustainability and less crowded destinations and activities. As such, businesses are required to improve their overall operations to address these concerns and ensure the health and safety of their guests”, the GTA said.

For more information, interested persons can contact Micheala Lindore, Tourism Licensing Assessor at

micheala@guyanatourism.com.

The GTA is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana.