No word yet on dates for Grade Six assessment

The Ministry of Education is still to release the dates for the upcoming National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

When Stabroek News spoke with the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education Murtland Haley yesterday afternoon, he said that the ministry is still making decisions for the much anticipated exams, which are planned for July. “No official date has been communicated to me as yet. I was told that senior officials within the ministry are meeting to discuss but I am not sure what the agenda is,” Haley said during a phone call.

Attempts to contact the Chief Executive Officer Ingrid Trotman were unsuccessful.