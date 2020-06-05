Ambassador’s statement on George Floyd killing opens way for reset for American diplomatic engagement here

Dear Editor,

A public response by US resident Ambassador to Guyana, her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch on the US Embassy’s Facebook page decrying the murder of Mr George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer was drawn to my attention. Having called on the Ambassador to speak out in my letter published in both the Stabroek News and Guyana Chronicle under the captions, “Massive protests are questioning very basis of American democracy” and “The killing of George Floyd” respectively (3 June 2020 editions) it is only proper that I acknowledge Ambassador Lynch’s statement on her own behalf and the “Embassy Georgetown family” in condemning this racial killing in her country,

This is the full text of the remarks sent to me: “I am, like the entire U.S. Embassy Georgetown family, profoundly troubled by the horrific events in the United States. We mourn the tragic death of George Floyd, and support a full criminal investigation into the circumstances of his death. We offer our prayers to family, loved ones and friends of Mr. Floyd. Each of us must aspire every day to work together, respecting each other with actions that give us a more just and equitable world, free of racism. The Embassy’s social media will remain dark today in honour of “blackout Tuesday.” – Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch.”

While the Ambassador’s statement is expectedly diplomatic it must be recognised on its merit as a welcome break of silence. Without being overtly polemical, I am forced to observe that there is no recognition in the statement that the destruction of African-American lives in the USA is a systemic problem that has its roots in African enslavement in that country the legacy of which extends for 400 years. This is not a matter of individual personal racism on the part of white Americans. Recognition of these historical problems whether in the US or the Caribbean, is important in understanding the challenges facing African peoples and people in general, living in post-slavery societies. The struggle for democracy in the Caribbean and Guyana cannot be separated from Africans struggle to end “chattel slavery” in which Africans were not considered humans by the system. What is a misnomer as “democracy” in Guyana was achieved by centuries of African struggle to end slavery and in doing so guaranteed that no other groups of humans be enslaved in Guyana.

It is against this background that the present political crisis related to the March 4th 2020 General and Regional Elections must be appreciated. While Western-style democracy correctly places great importance on the right to vote and the right to have those votes counted, we victims of slavery, which the United Nations (UN) deemed as the worst crime against humanity, are forced to attach equal importance to the other aspect of democracy, that is, the right to life and economic and social justice. For us Africans, if elections mean racial/ethnic domination and economic marginalization, we reject that notion of democracy. Since our aspiration has always been and still is for a society based on the principle of non-domination, we have no interest in dominating others and reject been dominated.

It is my humble submission to Ambassador Lynch and her country’s government that the greatest tribute to Mr George Floyd, the African American community and humanity, in general, is for the USA to use its enormous powers to help Guyanese resolve their historical challenges derived from slavery. This will be a fitting tribute to George Floyd’s unfortunate murder. In this regard, US support for shared governance, and to end our winner take all political system which the US and UK governments played a major role in shaping is very appropriate.

Ambassador Sarah–Ann Lynch’s statement on the George Floyd killing opens the way for a reset for American diplomatic engagement in Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Tacuma Ogunseye