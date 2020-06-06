GECOM chair should be faithful to Constitution

Dear Editor,

I am making this appeal to the Chair of GECOM

I write out of deep concern for the future of Guyana, but more importantly for the future of our young people.

The argument is now being made that the result of the recount notwithstanding, the elections should be declared as not credible. I would like to remind you of the court case brought some years ago by Benazir Bhutto who claimed that she had clear evidence of hundreds of cases of fraud in the election she had lost. The court ruled promptly that since she had lost by many thousands of votes, those alleged irregularities were insufficient to materially affect the result of the election.

I would like to suggest that since the substantive law of Pakistan is derived from English Common Law, that same justification might be used here against the unfounded claim of hundreds of so-called irregularities made by the APNU+AFC.

I ask you to consider the young people in Guyana whose future would be in doubt if an unjust ruling is made by your Commission.

In your very first public statement as Chairman, you said that your deliberations would be guided by the Constitution. I simply ask that you be faithful to that promise.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)