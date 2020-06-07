Family planning services at GPHC were never discontinued

Dear Editor,

The Board of Directors and Administration of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wish to clarify that contrary to the information contained in Ms. Sherlina Nageer’s letter published in your newspaper on June 4, 2020 ` It is imperative GPHC resumes family planning services immediately’, the Corporation’s Family Planning services never stopped but continue despite the challenges we face from the COVID-19 pandemic since we recognise the importance of such services to women and girls.

Editor, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all health care institutions to modify and adjust their operations to provide services to their patients while at the same time ensuring that those patients and the medical personnel who serve them remain safe. Consequently, we have implemented a number of measures which include referrals of patients to Health Centres within their communities to reduce overcrowding and maintain social distancing, however Family Planning services were never discontinued and are still being offered at this institution.

We encourage persons who may be seeking Family Planning services to visit this institution or contact us on 227-5511 to coordinate their visit.

We at the GPHC remain committed to providing the best health care to our patients.

Yours faithfully,

Brigadier (ret’d) George A.

Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Georgetown Public Hospital

Corporation