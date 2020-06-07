Reifer ready for England rebirth

Guyana Jaguars’ premier all-rounder, Raymon Reifer, says he is ready to rumble as he joins the West Indies team for its three-Test tour of England next month.

Prior to their departure tomorrow, the 29-year-old was part of the training contingent at the Kensington Oval in Barbados which turned out for the first time in over two months due to the dreaded Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reifer, who spoke to Stabroek Sport via WhatsApp after one of his sessions said he is glad to resume training.