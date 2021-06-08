Despite challenges, CWI’s Skerritt expresses confidence in U19s

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt spent some quality time with five Under-19 cricketers in Nevis on Saturday.

Skerritt was accompanied by Nevis Cricket Association president, Carlisle Powell. The five are among nearly 50 players who are currently undergoing COVID-sensitive virtually co-ordinated training across the region.

It is all part of the preparation system that has been put in place by head coach Floyd Reifer for producing possible selectees for the West Indies Under-19 squad.

“COVID-19 must not be allowed to completely stop the preparation of our youngsters for doing battle on the global stage when we host the ICC U19 CWC next January,” said Skerritt.

“I want to thank coach Reifer and his colleague coaches from across the region who have been working so creatively and diligently with these talented U19 players, in an effort to get them to be at their very best,” he said adding…“In spite of the challenges, I am confident that our U19 squad will be ready in time for the big event.”

Reifer thanked Skerritt and Powell for their outreach to the players and for offering words of advice.

“We have put together a scientific, holistic programme for the young men across the region. We are tapping into all the skills that they have batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping. We have mental skills training and also have a nutritionist on board, and many conversations on Zoom as we look to make sure all systems are in place,” Reifer said.

“I want to thank all the coaches across the region who have been putting in a lot of great work with our young players as well as the Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams and our High Performance Manager Graeme West.

“We have to be creative how we do things and look at how we improve the skills of these young players in the ongoing COVID environment. Things have been going really well and we are pushing on diligently as we try to get our players ready for the ICC Under-19 World Cup next year,” he declared. (CWI)