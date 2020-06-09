A joint appearance for national unity

Dear Editor,

The recount exercise is done. It has clearly established that the opposition PPP has won the elections. Nothing can change this fact as the recount has happened in public view without any attempt to alter the results.

It is time for all political forces to accept the outcome and think of the future of the nation. We must focus on rebuilding the country. We must move on. It is time for national healing and reconciliation.

This country has been in political uncertainty and debilitating instability for too long – over 18 months. The incumbent APNU+AFC must embrace the opposition PPP. The latter must be prepared to embrace all political forces and in fact both the Leader of the Opposition and Presidential candidate Dr. Irfaan Ali said as much. There is room for all on the table. I congratulate the President Elect although the tabulation of the results is not official. All political and community leaders must extend a helping hand to the winner.

To ease tension, the President and PM should call the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP Presidential candidate Dr. Ali and congratulate them on a well-fought campaign. He should offer his government’s support and cooperation for the transfer of government.

It would ease tension if the President and his PM and the Opposition Leader, President Elect and his PM candidate would make a joint appearance of national unity.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram