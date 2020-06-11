Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

Players and coaches who are considered high-risk for complications related to the coronavirus are being identified by a panel reviewing current medical records, ESPN reported yesterday.

Anyone at risk for serious illness or complications due to COVID-19 could have limitations or restrictions, according to the report.

The Walt Disney World Resort will be home base for all teams and games when the NBA restarts the 2020 season on July 31. The league plans to release a specific and robust guide for all teams before full team training begins.