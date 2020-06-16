Exam-level students take COVID-19 precautions as classes resume

Exam-level students returned to schools across Guyana yesterday while observing safety protocols to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Following the first face-to-face interactions between teachers and students since March 13th, Stabroek News visited some schools and was assured by all that everyone was taking the safety measures implemented to safeguard against COVID-19 very seriously and revision practice was a success on the first day back.

Ricardo Ramlall, a Grade Six student at West Field Prep Schools spoke with Stabroek News just after getting out of his revision classes. He related that his day was met with him and his classmates diligently following a number of strict rules, including wearing of face masks all day. This, Ramlall said, was somewhat suffocating for him. However, he was able to concentrate on his school work. The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) level student said that his class has 12 persons in it and they were each sitting at a safe distance away from each other.