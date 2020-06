GECOM allowed itself to be manipulated by larger parties – CARICOM observers report -broadcast of voters serial numbers heavily criticised

During the National Recount the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) allowed itself to be manipulated by the two larger political parties and violated the rights of the Guyanese electorate.

This was one of the more damning conclusions in the report of the recount submitted by the three- person team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In a 62-page report submitted to the Chairpersons of GECOM and CARICOM the team took aim at the Commission, its decision making and operations.