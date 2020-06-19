APNU+AFC protesters gather in breach of COVID-19 measures

Dozens of APNU+AFC supporters yesterday took to the streets in front of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in clear violation of the measures still in effect to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The group of mostly women showed up in party colours just as a Commission meeting to declare the winner of the March 2 polls was scheduled to begin.

They danced and sang and blew several musical instruments all without the face masks which have been made mandatory and without adhering to the social distancing guidelines put in place by the National COVID-19 Taskforce.

The measures approved by the NCTF and published in the Official Gazette specifically prohibits gatherings of more than five persons and specifies that persons are only permitted to leave home if they are essential workers, for essential services, emergency medical care and for a 90-minute daily exercise allowance.

Yesterday’s activity at High and Lamaha streets fit none of the approved criteria.

Notably while there were several members of the Guyana Police Force on site no arrests were initiated.

The officers who were on site concentrated their energies on making sure that the supporters did not block traffic.

At one point the crowd had spread onto the intersection of Lamaha, High and Main Streets effectively blocking the flow of traffic in the area.