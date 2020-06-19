Page One Comment

The refusal yesterday of the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield to submit a final report for the certification of the result for the March 2nd general elections is an act of gross insubordination and an undermining of electoral democracy. He must be immediately removed from office.

GECOM Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh cannot be oblivious to the fact that the general and regional elections are being subverted from within the GECOM Secretariat and to the benefit of the incumbent APNU+AFC. To his eternal shame, the incumbent, Mr Granger and his coterie of opportunists continue to patiently wait without shame for this rigging to enable them to stay in power.

This must not happen. APNU+AFC has been defeated twice: first in Parliament on December 21, 2018 and on March 2nd 2020. It is long past the time for it to concede defeat and to clear the way for a transition in governments so that the country can move on and face frontally the major challenges ahead.

The GECOM Chair must lose no time in ensuring the certification of the final result, its declaration and the swearing in of a new President.