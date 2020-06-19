Six Santa Rosa Primary teachers test positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Education (MoE) last night said that six teachers of Santa Rosa Primary School, Moruca, Region One have tested positive for the Coronavirus and have all been placed in institutional isolation.

These teachers volunteered on May 25th, 2020 to distribute hampers to parents in the community, a statement from the Ministry said.

The ministry said that it is important to note that schools in Region One (Barima-Waini) of which Moruca is a part, were never opened on June 8th, 2020; and the affected teachers never came into contact with children or teachers from that school or any other school. Schools in Region One have been closed since March 16th 2020.