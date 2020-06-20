Guyana News

GECOM chair urges dismissal of case seeking to stop declaration

Cameras were at the ready yesterday outside of the Court of Appeal for the outcome of the hearing on the application filed to prevent the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield from submitting a report to enable a final declaration from the March 2 polls. (Photo by Orlando Charles)
Underlining the supremacy of the Constitution, GECOM Chair Claudette Singh yesterday urged the dismissal of a case before the Guyana Court of Appeal seeking to stop the declaration of results for the March 2nd general elections.

The hearing of the case – seen as a last ditch attempt to prevent the declaration of the PPP/C as the winner – is set for 11 am today.  The PPP/C and other opposition parties were yesterday joined to the matter after they applied for this at a case management hearing.

In her affidavit drawn up by attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas in the case of Eslyn David vs the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Singh argued that an incomplete election cannot be vitiated and an unelected president cannot be disqualified.