GECOM chair urges dismissal of case seeking to stop declaration

Underlining the supremacy of the Constitution, GECOM Chair Claudette Singh yesterday urged the dismissal of a case before the Guyana Court of Appeal seeking to stop the declaration of results for the March 2nd general elections.

The hearing of the case – seen as a last ditch attempt to prevent the declaration of the PPP/C as the winner – is set for 11 am today. The PPP/C and other opposition parties were yesterday joined to the matter after they applied for this at a case management hearing.

In her affidavit drawn up by attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas in the case of Eslyn David vs the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Singh argued that an incomplete election cannot be vitiated and an unelected president cannot be disqualified.