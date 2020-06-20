Gaskin says APNU+AFC fooling supporters

Saying that the APNU+AFC coalition has been deliberately fooling its supporters with grossly exaggerated claims of electoral fraud, former minister Dominic Gaskin yesterday urged the incumbent to be honest and accepts its defeat and work towards regaining the swing voters it will need to win any future elections.

“The claims of fraud were grossly exaggerated and, unfortunately, designed to fool party supporters, who had placed their faith in the coalition, into believing that there was actual evidence of serious elections rigging by the PPP-C,” Gaskin, who is the son-in-law of incumbent president David Granger, wrote in a Facebook post, where he voiced his fear that based on its conduct thus far, APNU+AFC has no intention of giving up the control of government.