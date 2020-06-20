England seems vulnerable with the bat too —Inexperience, lack of recent form could play into WI’s favour

A lot of negative takes have surrounded the West Indies’ team’s batting ahead of its three-match test series against England next month.

However, England’s batting too may be a cause for concern for the hosts when the two sides clash in the first test which begins July 8.

Things could get dicey for England due to a mixture of inexperience, the unavailability of their leading batsman – Joe Root, and lack of recent form by some of their senior players. The foregoing may hand Kemar Roach et al just the kind of opening West Indies need to make the series a competitive and exciting one or even go on to clinch a first series win on English soil in over three decades.