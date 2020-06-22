Teen mom pulled from river was two months pregnant 

Melisa Soman, whose body was pulled from the Berbice River on Thursday was two months pregnant, her mother and a police source confirmed yesterday.

Police revisited the scene yesterday with the main suspect, her boyfriend, where they obtained a detailed recount of the circumstances which led to the teenaged mother’s death.

Soman, also known as `Lisa’, 17, a mother of a two-year-old, of Number 58 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, was returning home from the Berbice River around 8. 30 pm on Wednesday last when it was alleged that she may have jumped overboard to escape a beating from her boyfriend.