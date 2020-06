An autopsy which was done on the body of Melissa Soman yesterday revealed that she died from drowning and blunt force trauma to the head.

Additionally, the autop-sy also confirmed that Soman, 17, also known as ‘Lisa,’ was pregnant.

The mother of a two-year-old son was returning home from the Berbice River around 8. 30 pm last Wednesday when her boy-friend reportedly attacked her with a piece of wood, causing her to fall over-board and drown.