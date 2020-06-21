Suspect admits to beating teen mom before plunge into Berbice River

A youth held for questioning about the death of teenager Melissa Soman, whose body was fished out of the Berbice River on Thursday, has told investigators that she jumped overboard after he launched an attack on her and the owner of the boat they were travelling in at the time.

Melissa Soman, also known as ‘Lisa,’ 17, a mother of a two-year-old, of Number 58 Stanley-town, New Amsterdam, was returning home around 8. 30 pm on Wednesday last when it is alleged that she jumped overboard.

A police source last evening said the teen’s boyfriend, who was taken into custody along with the boat owner, claimed that they were at a party where he noticed Soman dancing with several persons. They included the boat owner, who is a relative of the man.