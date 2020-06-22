Two bikers die in Le Destin accident

A horrific accident on the Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo public road has claimed the lives of two motorcyclists and left two persons injured.

The dead men have been identified as Shar Scott, 23, of Samaroo Dam and 22-year-old Makel Jones of Middle Street, both of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD). The injured pillion riders are Gerald Rampersaud of Goed Fortuin, WBD and Tyreace Beckles of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

The pillion riders suffered fractured legs along with minor injuries about their bodies and are currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital.